A pair of sophomore basketball players, Hailey Tucker and Nick Shoemaker, have been named the newest Bulldogs of the Week. The award this season is brought to you by Wright Wradio, which is the home of SWOSU Athletics on the dial at 95.5 FM 'The Coyote.'

Tucker (Bartlesville, Okla.) scored 40 points in two games while grabbing 18 rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 in the final week of the first semester after losing 94-77 to Oklahoma Christian on Thursday and topping the defending Division II National Champion Lubbock Christian 90-63 on Saturday. Against OC, Tucker earned her third double-double of the season by posting double-digit points (14) and rebounds (10). Two days later against LCU, Tucker exploded in the first quarter by scoring 17 points allowing SWOSU to jump out to a 26-9 lead against the Lady Chaps through the first 10 minutes. The sophomore added four more points in the second quarter, totaling 21 in the first half of play and finished with 26 on the night on 8-of-18 shooting (44%) including 6-of-13 (46%) from beyond the arc while assisting on five other scores and collecting five steals. SWOSU Women’s Basketball is now 6-3 on the season heading into the second semester and will play the University of Sciences and Art (USAO) on January 2 to start back up after taking more than three weeks off from competition.

Shoemaker (Bartlesville, Okla.) scored a career-high 25 points against Panhandle State on Sunday, helping lead the Bulldogs over the Aggies 81-69 for a third-straight win to close out the semester. The sophomore became the first player since 2013 to hit seven three-point shots in a single game and also added a career-high five rebounds in his season-high 24 minutes coming off the bench. Shoemaker finished the afternoon as the top scorer shooting 7-for-11 (64%) from the floor with all 11 of his shots coming from deep. He totaled eight three pointers on the week after knocking down his only attempt in SWOSU’s 73-71 win over Cameron on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (3-6) have now won their last three games of the season after starting the season 0-6, and will look to keep that momentum going when they face Randall University on December 31 to get the second semester started.

2016-17 Bulldogs of the Week, Presented by Wright Wradio:



Sept. 5: Sandra Nabweteme (Soccer), Kevin Joseph (Football)

Sept. 12: Conner Bays (Football), Isela Sandoval (Cross Country)

Sept. 19: Addie Aman (Volleyball), Sheldon Wilson (Football)

Sept. 26: Stefan Idstam (Men's Golf), Kelsi Schmidtberger (Volleyball)

Oct. 3: DeLayni Fine (Volleyball), Kenneth Martey (Football)

Oct. 10: Marc Evans (Football), Shelley Mueller (Soccer)

Oct. 17: Carly Zak (Volleyball), Karltrell Henderson (Football)

Oct. 24: Collin Bricker (Football), Alimata Rabo (Soccer)

Oct. 31: Olivia Butler (Soccer), D.J. Jones (Football)

Nov. 7: Kayla Hebert (Volleyball), Courtney Flores (Soccer)

Nov. 14: D.J. Jones (Football), Conner Bays (Football)

Nov. 21: Carly Zak (Volleyball), Kelsi Schmidtberger (Volleyball)

Nov. 28: Tyra Aska (Women's Basketball), Devin Pugh (Men's Basketball)

Dec. 5: Reshardd Harris (Men's Basketball), Shalie McAlister (Women's Basketball)

Dec. 12: Hailey Tucker (Women’s Basketball), Nick Shoemaker (Men’s Basketball)